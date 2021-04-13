Ryan Cowl, principal of CAM Academy High School, releases the following names of honor roll students who received a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the first semester. Students with 4.0 are followed by an asterisks*. Grades from classes at other schools, such as the Running Start program through Clark College and Skills Center program at Cascadia Tech Academy, are not included. See those respective schools’ honor roll postings.
Brooke M. Allen*; Cora A. Almajan; Dominic T. Amundson; Devin P. Anderson; Danielle C. Arn*; Owen T. Baker*; Anna I. Basova*; Arrow J. Batson; Jayce D. Blanchard*; Ilya Bliznyuk; Callie L. Butte*; Teagan K. Cabebe; Mara K. Cassidy; Berina E. Cehajic; Angeline R. Christopher*; Justin R. Clark; Jonah B. Colagross*; Elysia F. Colson; Lily Cox*; Alexus L. Dean*; Sebastian J. Deisenhofer; Anna M. Denfeld; Emily L. Denfeld; Francis J. DiPrima III*; Cody M. Donald; Eve E. Dostal; Hana Feldheger*; Maya S. Ferraro; Nelly Gasporyan*; Christian M. Geromichalos; David J. Goebel; Lina R. Greiter*; Mila E. Gurule; Haley K. Hankel; Gage R. Hannu; Isaiah J. Harold; Rheanne A. Harpe*; Noah S. Hayes*; Jade M. Hayslip; Jacob F. Hendrickson; Calvin J. Hubbard*; Carter C. Humphrey; Emersyn J. Ince; Rand M. Karlsen*; Ravi J. Karlsen*; Jasper Keip*; Adam S. Kitali*; Aleena Knight*; David A. Kochenkov; Sonia N. Landas; Madeleine Lee*; Michelle Li*; Sofia A. Lobanova; Karolyn D. Marquez Garcia; Andrew N. Mellin; Noah Q. Muller*; Elijah M. Nelson*; Claudia Neuman; Kaliann M. Newberry; Aric C. Nielsen*; Taylor J. Nielsen*; Wyatt P. Nielsen; Abigail R. O’Brien; Jack C. Oien; John Kayser T. Ong; Mandeep S. Randhawa*; Mackenzie N. Royston; Anjali R. Sanford; Evan A. Schoening; Matthew P. Sokolov; Madison J. Stevens; Arthur W. Strulev; Isabella M. Tabish*; Ethan J. Tanksley*; Alyssa J. Tapio*; Evan J. Tapio*; Olivia L. Tasso*; Angelina A. Terekhin; Joseph Tolmachev; Morgan Wolf*; David D. Yanchuk; Emmy E. Yanchuk and Ruth I. Zalyashko.
