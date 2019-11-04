Main Street trick or treat
Troy Steigman, owner of Barrel Mountain Brewery, passes out candy with the help of his dog Barley during Main Street Trick-or-Treat in Battle Ground Oct. 31. 
Predator at Main Street Trick or Treat
Thirteen-year-old Battle Ground resident Kaden Spencer attends the Main Street Trick-or-Treat in Battle Ground while dressed as the predator from “Alien vs. Predator” Oct. 31. 
Mario Brothers at Main Street Trick or Treat
From left to right, 4-year-old Cordon Pierce, 9-year-old Jackson Pierce and 4-year-old Zane Pierce pose for The Reflector during Main Street Trick-or-Treat in Battle Ground, Oct. 31. 
Main street trick or treat
From left to right, Dr. Jillian Stansbury and Dr.Vanessa Madrigal from Natural Health give candy to 9-year-old Battle Ground resident Keaton Halbach during Main Street Trick-or-Treat in Battle Ground Oct. 31. Halbach chose to be Zero from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and helped make his costume by stuffing it. 
Main street trick or treat
One-year-old Owen Youngblood enjoys his time at Fright Night in the Battle Ground Community Center Oct. 31. 
Main street trick or treat
Main street trick or treat
Four-year-old Charlie Schuh and his mother Kaylene Schuh from Ridgefield bravely wave at a scary tree person during Main Street Trick-or-Treat in Battle Ground, Oct. 31. 

