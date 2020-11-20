Band students at Battle Ground Public Schools recently had the opportunity to learn from seven world-class musicians though a series of virtual “master classes” online. Featuring two Grammy award winners and a pair of college music professors, the lineup of guest musicians worked with middle and high school students in the district to deepen their level of understanding, performance and appreciation of music.
“We are extremely fortunate to have such high caliber musicians who are willing to spend time with us,” Band Teacher at Tukes Valley Middle School Alison Pierce said in a news release. “We had a great turnout of students who took advantage of the opportunity, and it was inspiring hearing from such talented musicians from varying backgrounds.”
Battle Ground’s band directors work throughout the year to connect their students with professional musicians. This year is no different, despite learning remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first round of master classes took place on Nov. 4 and featured sessions on percussion techniques from the University of Idaho’s Director of Athletic Bands Spencer Martin; four-time Grammy Award winning jazz vocalist and bassist Esperanza Spalding who talked about the creative process of writing original music; and Grammy Award winning bassist John Clayton who talked on the topics of jazz improvisation and jazz rhythm.
“The master class reminded me that music is not just built on rules and how you are supposed to play the song,” Makayla Buck, an eighth grader at Tukes Valley Middle School said. “Music is also about emotion and expressing yourself.”
The second set of classes took place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and featured instrument-specific courses on playing technique.
Vern Sielert, Assistant Professor of Trumpet and Jazz Studies at the University of Idaho, taught a course on trumpet technique; musician, composer and educator Chris Brown taught a session on jazz drumming; Assistant Professor of Flute at Washington State University Sophia Tegart taught a session on flute technique; and Vanessa Sielert, Associate Professor of Saxophone and Associate Director of the Lionel Hampton School of Music at the University of Idaho led a session on saxophone technique.
“The master classes taught us that music is an art form,” Brandon Hall, eighth grade student at Tukes Valley Middle School said. “The guest speakers talked about how you can play jazz music however you feel like playing it to make it your own.”
