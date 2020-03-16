Twenty-two local Boy Scouts from the Columbia River District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review during the month of January and advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the group of Scouts planned and led a total of 2,188 hours of community service in the area.
Tanner Luke Aldridge of Boy Scout Troop 904 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in the restoration of a softball dugout for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for a total of 93 hours of community service. Tanner is 13 years old and is the son of Jeremy and Melissa Aldridge. He is an eighth-grader at Alki Middle School.
Phillip Michael Bailey of Boy Scout Troop 424 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in refurbishing the bridge on the Heritage Trail in Camas for a total of 88 hours of community service. Phillip is 18 years old and is the son of Michael and Lyuba Bailey. He’s a senior at Camas High School.
Lee Spencer Barney of Boy Scout Troop 439 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in removing invasive ivy and installing two picnic tables at Battle Ground Lake State Park for a total of 149 hours of community service. Lee is 13 years old and is the son of Alva and Wendy Barney. He is a seventh-grader at Shahala Middle School.
Conner Christopher Berg of Boy Scout Troop 565 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building an awning for the pump house at Saint John Church for a total of 175 hours of community service. Conner is 15 years old and is the son of Chris and Mary Berg. He is a sophomore at Seton Catholic High School.
Evan Arthur Brown of Boy Scout Troop 571 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in a fence project at Dogpaw Lucky Dog Park for a total of 45 hours of community service. Evan is 17 years old and is the son of Dan and Tami Brown. He is a senior at Hockinson High School.
Harrison Keith Casper of Boy Scout Troop 736 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building benches for Vancouver Lake Park for a total of 50 hours of community service. Harrison, age 17, is the son of Bryan and Jenny Casper. He is a senior at Ridgefield High School.
Benjamin Bean Crawford of Boy Scout Troop 565 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building a challenge course for the TRAC Teen Reach Adventure Camps for a total of 130 hours of community service. Benjamin, age 15, is the son of Branden and Melissa Crawford. He is a sophomore at Mountain View High School.
Bryce David Dewey of Boy Scout Troop 101 led Scouts and adult volunteers in building an outdoor bulletin board for Helen Baller Elementary School for a total of 160 hours of community service. Bryce is 17 years old and is the son of David and Karen Dewey. He is a junior at Camas High School.
Robert John Edwards of Boy Scout Troop 496 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in making Whisper Phonics Phones for Lacamas Elementary SChool for a total of 20 hours of community service. Robert, age 18, is the son of Sherrill and Shaunenne Edwards. He is a senior at Camas High School.
Lewis Gregory Gillespie of Boy Scout Troop 649 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in making art kits for teenagers at Randall Children’s Hospital for a total of 66 hours of community service. Lewis is 15 years old and is the son of Greg and Sara Gillespie. He is a freshman at Camas High School.
Preston Conner Hall of Boy Scout Troop 339 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing storm drain medallions of the Clark County Steam Team for a total of 67 hours of community service. Preston is 13 years old and is the son of Ralph and Tami Hall. He is an eighth-grader at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Andrew William Harrell of Boy Scout Troop 336 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in creating a Veterans Memorial Garden at Kamlu Retirement Center for a total of 121 hours of community service. Andrew is 14 years old and is the son of Lora and Clinton Harrell. He is an eighth-grader at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Chase DeWayne Huehl of Boy Scout Troop 349 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building a fence for the Nazarene Church for a total of 77 hours of community service. Chase is 17 years old and is the son of Cort and Bonnie Huehl. He is a senior at Cascadia Technical Academy.
Colton James Huehl of Boy Scout Troop 349 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in trail restoration at the Cedar Creek Grist Mill for a total of 43 hours of community service, Colton is 17 years old and is the son of Cort and Bonnie Huehl. He is a senior at Cascadia Technical Academy.
Nolan Garrett Samuel Johnson of Boy Scout Troop 549 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in placing trail counters at Round Lake Park for a total of 43 hours of community service. Nolan, age 15, is the son of Scott and Genevieve Johnson. He is a freshman at Washougal High School.
William Frank Wharton Koenig of Boy Scout Troop 484 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing bump stops at Bratton Canyon/Woodland campgrounds for a total of 214 hours of community service. Williams is age 18 and is the son of David and Julie Koenig. He is a senior at La Center High School.
Hyrum Douglas Lacher of Boy Scout Troop 309 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in painting picnic tables and landscaping at Fallen Leaf Lake Park for a total of 93 hours of community service. Hyrum is 14 years old and is the son of Douglas and Rebecca Lacher. He is an eighth-grader at Pacific Middle School.
Joseph Luke Landerholm of Boy Scout Troop 484 led a group of volunteers and Scouts in painting a mural for La Center Middle School for a total of 21 hours of community service. Joseph is 17 years old and the son of Lauri and Kent Landerholm. He is a junior at Ridgefield High School.
Chase Winsbrough Lemmon of Boy Scout Troop 104 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building boot brush stations at Curtin Springs Park for a total of 41 hours of community service. Chase, age 15, is the son of Jason and Cami Lemmon and sophomore at Skyview High School.
Taden Isaac Lemmon of Boy Scout Troop 104 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in a beautification project for the Juvenile Justice Center in Vancouver for a total of 42 hours of community service. Taden is 17 years old and is the son of Jason and Cami Lemmon. He is a senior at Skyview High School.
Paul Ivan Rose of Boy Scout Troop 562 led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building a sign for Fallen Leaf Lake Park for a total of 311 hours of community service. Paul is 16 years old and is the son of Jason and Shelley Rose.
Ian Kevin Wilson of Boy Scout Troop 475 led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building a dog agility course for the West Columbia Gorge Humane Society for a total of 82 hours of community service. Ian is 17 years old and is the son of Kevin and Allison Wilson. He is a senior at Hockinson High School.
