Battle Ground High School senior Jameson Harpe was recently awarded the Sons of The American Revolution Bronze Medal and Certificate for his outstanding accomplishments while a member of the school’s Air Force JROTC program. The award was presented by the Fort Vancouver Chapter of The Sons of The American Revolution.
Each year, one cadet from each area high school with a JROTC program is selected for the award based on their accomplishments in their school and community. Harpe is the son of Eric and Diane Harpe of Battle Ground and also attends Cascadia Tech Academy where he is studying diesel technology.
Cadet Captain Harpe has also served as a flight commander for the AFJROTC program and competes with this unit’s air rifle team. This past year, he qualified for the Junior Olympics for air rifle competition.
“It is our privilege to recognize Jameson’s strong commitment to this JROTC program and the leadership qualities he has displayed,” Fort Vancouver SAR Chapter JROTC Chair William Gueringer said in a news release. “He’s served in several leadership positions of increasing responsibility and he represents his school well within the community.”
Harpe is also a member of his school’s jazz band and pep band, and after graduation he has his sights set on attending Clark College and possibly joining the National Guard to continue his training in diesel technology.
