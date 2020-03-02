Six Boy Scouts from the Columbia River District successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review and have recently advanced to the rank of Eagle Scout. Collectively, the group of Scouts planned and led a total of 898 hours of community service.
Austin Tyler Ashcraft, of Boy Scout Troop 565, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building rails and repairing three bridges for the Heritage Trails in Camas for a total of 167 hours of community service. Austin is 17 and is the son of David and Diana Ashcraft. He is a senior at Camas High School.
Corey Joshua Eubanks, of Boy Scout Troop 14, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in refurbishing a brick surface for Kings Way High School for a total of 109 hours of community service. Corey,18, is the son of Tammy Eubanks and is a senior at King’s Way High School.
Brendan Louis Gotfredson, of Boy Scout Troop 42, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in planting trees for the Columbia Spring Fish Hatchery for a total of 154 hours of service. Brendan is 16 years old and is the son of Steven and Jennifer Gotfredson. He is a sophomore at Heritage High School.
William Johannes Krane, of Boy Scout Troop 310, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in building and installing covers for raised garden boxes for the Clark County Food Bank for a total of 242 hours of community service. William, age 18, is the son of Paul and Ellen Krane. He is a senior at the Vancouver School of Arts and Academics.
Caden Drake Maier, of Boy Scout Troop 14, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in placing storm medallions for Clark County Public Works for a total of 87 hours of service. Caden is 18 years old and is the son of Richard and Colleen Maier. He will be a senior at Prairie High School and Clark College Running Start next fall.
Ethan Jared Tyler. of Boy Scout Troop 449. led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in creating a Cat Enrichment Center for the Vancouver Humane Society of Southwest Washington for a total of 139 hours of community service. Ethan, age 15, is the son of Ian and Jennifer Tyler. He is a sophomore at Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.