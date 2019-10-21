Over 100 free fire alarms were installed in about 30 homes at Battle Ground Mobile Estates on Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of Fire Prevention Week. The installation event was coordinated by local Boy Scout Thomas Kanooth as part of his Eagle Scout project. Kanooth gathered more than 20 volunteers composed of Scouts, firefighters and other community members to complete the installation.
“I’m very proud of Thomas and all of the other volunteers for what they were able to accomplish today,” Battle Ground Fire Marshal Chris Drone said in a press release. “Every chirp of a smoke alarm being installed and tested today was music to our ears. I have no doubt that the residents of this community are now safer as a result of today’s efforts.”
The smoke alarms were provided by Fire District 3 as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant and were placed in homes with non-working or outdated alarms. While fire alarm installation service is always offered by Fire District 3, an installation of this scale required outside organization from the Boy Scouts of America.
Fire District 3 offers these smoke alarm facts and tips:
• Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.
• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom. They should also be outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home.
• It is best to use interconnected smoke alarms. When one smoke alarm sounds, they all sound.
• Test all smoke alarms at least once a month. Press the test button to be sure the alarm is working.
• A smoke alarm should be on the ceiling or high on a wall. Keep smoke alarms away from the kitchen to reduce false alarms. They should be at least 10 feet from the stove.
• Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
More information about this program can be found at fire3.org
More information about the importance of smoke alarms can be found at nfpa.org
