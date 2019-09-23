The Lewis River Rotary Club conducted its third roadside cleanup of a state road this year. For over 10 years, members of the Battle Ground-area club have been volunteers with Washington’s Adopt-a-Highway program.
The Adopt-a-Highway program has been in place since the 1980s. It gives people, clubs and organizations the ability to “adopt” a section of highway and keep it free of litter. Volunteer groups can select a two-mile section of a state road and help keep it clean. Warren Rust is the Lewis River Rotary Club’s project coordinator.
In a news release, Rust said there are always about 8-10 volunteers from the club that show up for roadside clean up four times a year. The volunteers put on their safety vests and fill up about 20 bags of trash in about half a day.
