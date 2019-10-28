Schools across the Ridgefield School District are raising awareness of bullying through assemblies and events as a part of National Bullying Prevention Month. Sometimes, it’s difficult for teachers and administrators to know the real-world impact of the anti-bullying campaigns. However, one mother shared a photo that shows just how well one student got the message.
While Abbey Spading’s daughter, Audrey, played with her 4-year-old sister, Abbey overheard Audrey tell her sister about “being an upstander.” The next morning, she walked into Audrey’s room and saw the chalkboard, upon which Audrey had carefully written down the important lessons of the “Be an Upstander” campaign for her sister.
The “Be an Upstander” campaign uses a character named Ned to show students how to go from being a bystander to being an upstander when they see bullying.
Be a buddy and show friendship to the person being bullied.
Interrupt the bullying when it starts.
Speak Out and say something against the bullying.
Tell Someone like an adult about it to keep people safe.
Ned’s name also serves as a reminder for the things students can do to help.
Never give up on helping your school be safe.
Encourage others to be upstanders with you
Do your best with all the upstanding ways you can stop bullying at your school.
Abbey was touched when she saw the chalkboard.
“This just blew me away and melted my heart,” she said in a news release.
