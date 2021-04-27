On Monday, the Ridgefield School District announced the newest addition to its administrative team. Jessica Drake will serve as the district’s director of Alternative Learning Experiences (ALE) and Business Partnerships. In her new role, Drake will oversee Ridgefield’s new virtual learning program, Wisdom Ridge Academy.
Drake is currently an assistant principal at Battle Ground High School, where she has been since she started her career in education as a family and consumer science teacher in 2008. Drake became the school’s dean of students in 2019 before transitioning to her current role.
“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Ridgefield School District,” Drake said. “I am excited for many reasons, but I especially look forward to developing relationships with all school and community stakeholders to create and maintain programs that not only provide personalized learning experiences, but also ensure students are prepared for successful futures no matter which career path they choose.”
According to a news release, Drake has a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant administration with a minor in business administration from Washington State University and a master’s degree in family and consumer science education from Central Washington University. She has also earned a career and technical education director certificate from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and has completed the administrator certificate program at Central Washington University.
