Curran Cliffton Connelly, of Boy Scout Troop 310, led a group of volunteers and Scouts in developing a Flag Retirement Ceremony guide for Salmon Creek American Legion Post 176 for a total of 188 hours of community service. Curran is 17 years old and the son of Eric and Christine Connelly. He is a graduate of Columbia River High School and will be attending the University of Washington in the fall.
Gabriel Taylor Tavita Afa Koenig, of Boy Scout Troop 571, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in a supply drive for the Washington Humane Society for a total of 72 hours of community service. Gabriel is 17 and the son of Don and Mary Koenig. He is a senior at Hockinson High School.
Brandon Allen Leply, of Boy Scout Troop 310, led a group of volunteers and Scouts in building a horse stall for Spirit Horse Ranch in Ridgefield for a total of 107 hours of community service. Brandon is 18 years old and the son of Bruce and Nancy Leply. He is a senior at Ridgefield High School.
Grant Douglas Myers, of Boy Scout Troop 358, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building storage bins for the Giving Closet for a total of 173 hours of community service. Grant is 15 years old and the son of Douglas and Julie Myers. He is a sophomore at I-Tech High School.
Connor Chan Sorenson, of Boy Scout Troop 648, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building and installing a Mini Free Library for HeLa High School for a total of 115 hours of community service. Connor is 17 years old and is the son of Judy Chan and Robert Sorenson. He is a senior at HeLa High School.
Andrew Derek Vanderwood, of Boy Scout Troop 499, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in creating a safety drop off zone for Skybridge Middle School for a total of 96 hours of community service. Andrew is 17 years old and the son of Derek and Allison Vanderwood. He is a senior at Camas High School.
