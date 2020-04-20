200422.Family.LocalSailor.CK.1.JPG

Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Christopher Cresap

 Courtesy photo

Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Christopher Cresap, from Vancouver, repairs a connector on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean April 14. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is conducting operations in the Atlantic in support of maritime security operations. Truman has spent at least one day underway for 30 of the last 34 months, in direct support of global security around the world.

Tags

