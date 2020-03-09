Reid
Linda Reid was recently elected president of Nonprofit Network Southwest Washington.

The Nonprofit Network of Southwest Washington Board of Directors elected three local leaders to its group of 2020 elected officers last month. 

Linda Reid, the vice president commercial relationship banking officer at Columbia Bank, was elected president. Alan Hamilton, president of the Clark County Food Bank, was elected to vice president, and Nancy Pionk, a private executive coach and mediator, was elected to the position of secretary. 

Founded in 2008, the Nonprofit Network of Southwest Washington is a membership organization of more than 100 local charities and nonprofit organizations. Over the years, more than 750 nonprofits ranging from large established groups to emerging volunteer efforts have participated in its programs.

