The Honorable Frank and Arlene Price Foundation provides grants for health, education, and historic preservation. The foundation is in honor of two longtime staples of Cowlitz County. Arlene taught art at Huntington Junior High School in Kelso and Frank was a Cowlitz County Superior Court judge.
Here’s a look at where the money is headed locally and what it will be used for.
Education
• Ridgefield Public Schools Foundation
$7,500: Three scholarships, tuition and books.
• Battle Ground Education Foundation
$10,000: Earn and learn for at-risk high school students.
• Clark College Foundation
$17,000: scholarships and emergency funds
• Cascadia Technical Academy
$10,000: Camp Cascadia at-risk students
• Mount St. Helens Institute
$10,000: GeoGirls - girls in science
Health
• Sunshine Physically Challenged Foundation
$2,000: Learning and recreation for disabled children
• Royal Ridges Retreat
$3,3363: Defoliators for over 2,000 campers
• FISH of Vancouver
$10,000: Protein and fresh products food
• Salmon Creek Lions Club
$7,500: Eye exam machine
• Clark County Firefighters Association
$7,830: Smoke alarms for the elderly and underprivileged
• Salmon Creek Hospital Foundation
$5,000: Care management for low-income patents
• Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities
$15,000: Senior oral health
• Council for the Homeless
$10,000: Housing for cancer patients
• Free Clinic of SW Washington
$6,200: Medications to uninsured
Historic Preservation
• Columbia Springs
$8,000: Painting and classroom renovation
• Ft Vancouver Regional Library Fund
$25,000: Woodland library construction
• Pomeroy Living History Farm
$10,000: Renovation to the 1930s working farm
• Lelooski Foundation
$10,000: Land purcase
• North County Historical Museum
$5,035: Promotion and enhancement
