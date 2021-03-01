Two local Boy Scouts successfully passed their Eagle Scout Board of Review during the month of August 2020. Collectively, the duo planned and led a total of 177 hours of community service.
Jacob Steven Engelhardt, of Boy Scout Troop 475, led a group of Scouts and adult volunteers in a food drive for the Clark County Food Bank for a total of 1355 pounds of food and 102 hours of community service. Jacob is the son of Kristen and Karl Engelhardt and is a graduate of Hockinson High School.
Jacob Francis Nienaber, of Boy Scout Troop 344, led a group of Scouts and volunteers in building picnic tables for Battle Ground Little League for a total of 75 hours of community service. Jacob is the son of Bryan and Aarin Nienaber and a graduate of Prairie High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.