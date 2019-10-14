The Ridgefield School District was recognized by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards as one of 81 school districts across the United States that work hard to promote student learning.
The 81 districts selected were recognized because more than 19 percent of their teachers have earned National Board certifications — an achievement that encourages teachers to reach high standards and reflect on what they teach.
Qualifying for National Board Certification is difficult and involves a four-part application process that includes a skills test, a portfolio demonstrating ability to build classroom lessons and a video showing interactions with students and self-reflection.
“Achieving National Board certification is not easy, and teachers who earn this respected designation demonstrate a commitment to excellence in teaching,” Superintendent of the Ridgefield School District Nathan McCann said in a news release. “I am proud of our National Board Certified teachers. Their dedication ensures that we are providing the best possible learning experience, opportunities and skills to our students.”
“The focus of National Board certification is always on student learning,” Deb Ortner, the leader of elementary professional development for the district, said in the release. “I’m proud to be a part of a district that holds the National Board certification program in high regard and understands the impact that a National Board certified teacher has on his or her students.”
A National Board certified teacher herself, Ortner mentors a cohort of candidates for National Board certification.
According to Ortner, candidates working within a cohort benefit greatly from the experiences because they work together to identify student learning within the lessons they share.
“Reflecting on each other’s instructional choices helps to strengthen the candidates’ teaching practices, resulting in an increase in student achievement,” Ortner said. “It allows teachers to peel away the layers of their practice and rebuild them one at a time through the lens of student learning. It’s an amazing experience.”
