For those in elementary school, Valentine’s Day can be a special event. With class projects of making Valentine “mailboxes,” getting lots of cards and candies and having a class party, it is a fun day.
This year, Valentine’s Day would be a little different with some students attending school in person and others taking online classes at home. To make it special for all, Union Ridge Elementary School decided to create a drive-through event that all students could enjoy.
At Union Ridge, fourth grade leadership students made a video to share information about the event and explained how it would be safe and socially distanced. The video explained how parents and families would drive through the parking lot in front of the school and teachers would hand goodie bags through the car windows to each student.
However, when families started to arrive at Union Ridge, they were greeted with a large celebration.
Party music was blasting, two teachers were wearing dinosaur and shark costumes and a huge sign spelled out “Tater Tots, you’re a-maze-ing” (the school has a maze theme for February). The drive through was lined with signs shaped like conversation hearts and the entire sidewalk from start to finish was filled with teachers, staff and leadership students.
According to a news release, dozens of vehicles lined the drive-through as students happily shouted greetings to their teachers and claimed their goodie bags. It was a joyous event that was especially welcome at a time when children have been spending most of their time at home.
