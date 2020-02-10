Robinson
Buy Now

Battle Ground native Sophie Robinson was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education in aviation. She hopes to one day have commercial and flight instructor certificates as well as a seaplane rating. Robinson comes from a family of aviators and received her private pilot’s license when she graduated high school.

 Courtesy photo

Battle Ground native Sophie Robinson was recently selected as a winner of a Regional Air Cargo Carriers Association scholarship. The $2,000 scholarship will be used to continue education in her aviation career. Robinson follows in the footsteps of her father, stepmother, grandfather and three aunts and uncles as a pilot. Raised in Battle Ground, Robinson now attends the commercial pilot program at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake. She achieved her private pilot’s license as a high school senior. After graduating from Washington State University Vancouver with a degree in psychology, she decided to pursue a career as an airline pilot. She has worked for Taquan Air as a customer service representative in Ketchikan, Alaska, helping in a variety of areas, including cargo delivery to bush communities. She is currently working on her instrument rating and commercial and flight instructor certificates. Robinson also wants to earn a seaplane rating.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.