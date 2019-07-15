The Clark County Newcomers Club raised over $2,700 for the Free Clinic of Southwest Washington after spending the last year raising money. The clinic provides free healthcare to children and adults who would otherwise be unable to attain healthcare in Southwest Washington.
“We are so thankful for the community support we receive from organizations like the Clark County Newcomers Club,” Free Clinic Development Manager Pam Knepper said in a press release. “Without their assistance, we couldn’t offer the services we do for those who are most vulnerable in our community.”
The Clark County Newcomers Club is a club of over 400 “newcomers” to Clark County. It consists of those who have recently moved to the area as well as members who have resided in the area for several years.
