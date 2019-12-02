The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce (GVCC) will honor and recognize two ambassador volunteers at the Holiday Heroes Luncheon on Dec. 6.
Along with thanking the entire Ambassador Team, the Ambassador of the Year and Rookie of the Year will also be highlighted.
Each year, the Ambassador Team is recognized for its work supporting the chamber in the community. Nominations for Ambassador of the Year and Rookie of the Year came from fellow ambassadors and chamber staff. This year, Ambassador of the Year will be awarded to professional pianist and owner of Ebony Notes, Yvonne Payne. Battle Ground native and Executive Director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center Marcy Sprecher will be awarded with Rookie of the Year.
Payne has been a dedicated chamber ambassador since 2016 and a chamber member for almost two decades. She connects with many chamber members and the community through her love of music and teaching piano. She has been a reliable volunteer throughout her service to the GVCC.
Sprecher is the executive director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center in Battle Ground. Since joining the “North County” Ambassador Team, Marcy has led the way encouraging engagement and connection-making for members and future members in Battle Ground.
Both Marcy and Yvonne will be recognized for their volunteerism on Dec. 6 at GVCC’s Holiday Heroes Luncheon at Warehouse ’23.
During the event, the Chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year, Office Moms & Dads, will be highlighted while also accepting donations for their organization. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the program beginning at 11:30 a.m..
Visit VancouverUSA.com/HolidayHeroes2019 for more information.
