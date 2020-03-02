Members of the Lewis River Rotary Club in Battle Ground presented a $3,000 check to the Battle Ground High School Drama Club last month. The money will be used to help fund the drama club’s trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, for the American High School Theatre Festival in August. Approximately 13 students from Battle Ground plan to attend the festival.
This is a prestigious honor, as only 40 schools in the United States and Canada are invited to perform at the Fringe, which is the world’s largest performing arts festival. According to drama teacher Stephen “Cash” Henry, “to be invited back for a second time is a huge honor, and is a testament to how well we were received at the 2017 Festival Fringe and a positive representation of our community.”
(0) comments
