Keeping active is an important component in staying healthy. Each year, the Ridgefield School District physical education department does its part to keep the community active with an evening of fun activities, games and sports.
Families gathered together to kick off the evening with a sample of the night’s activities. Team Rock Paper Scissors got everyone involved in a fast-paced rock-paper-scissors relay across the gym, and Funky Friday Line Dancing taught them a four-walled line dance. Then families could pick and choose from a wide range of activities across the gyms and commons at Sunset Ridge Intermediate School and View Ridge Middle School.
PE teachers Ed Bate, Jesse Buck, Jerry DeShazer, Mary Murray, Ami Remmers and Catherine Rinker led the groups in a wide variety of games and sports. Speedball is a fast-moving game with hockey goals and ultimate frisbee rules. Spikeball had teams playing a game like fours quare, but bouncing the ball on a mini trampoline instead. Bean Bag Pass let even the youngest kids participate.
Students were able to teach their family members how to do some of the activities they did in PE class. PE games and fitness testing showcased the challenge fun, fitness challenges and capture the flag. Badminton and Pickleball courts were set up for racket sports, and yoga classes for all ages were led by Kristi Herron and Mandi Debord from “MK Elevate,” a downtown yoga studio.
The end of the evening was filled with dozens of giveaways from local sponsors. The physical education showcase inspired students and families to have fun by getting moving.
After the event, a child jumped happily down the steps outside the school.
“That was fun!” he yelled. “More jumps! More fun!”
Hopefully many families will take that message home with them, finding many more fun ways to be active.
