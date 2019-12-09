Eighteen local churches donated $3,840 to the North County Community Food Bank following their Thanksgiving Eve service on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Attendance of the service was about 180 people.
Eighteen local churches give to food bank following Thanksgiving Eve service
The Reflector
-
- 0
