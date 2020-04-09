Woodland Public Schools recently selected Phillip Pearson as the principal of Woodland High School beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
Pearson accepted the position on March 25 after being notified by Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Green of his selection.
Pearson currently serves as the principal of Corbett High School in Corbett, Oregon. Pearson started his career in Corbett in 2000 as a math and science teacher before taking on a variety of administrative roles including middle school principal and director of technology. He currently holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oregon, a master’s degree from the Oregon Graduate Institute and both a master’s degree and doctorate in education from Portland State University.
According to a news release, the thriving Woodland community attracted Pearson to apply for the high school principal position.
“At the outset, it was really apparent that Woodland High School is a busy and happening place with lots going on,” Pearson said. “The test scores also tell a positive story of students and staff who are keen on seeing every student reach for their highest aspirations; that’s something that motivates me from my boots.”
Because of the statewide school closures due to the novel coronavirus, Pearson’s principal interview process involved a hybrid of in-person interviews (observing proper social distancing guidelines) and virtual interviews. For superintendent Michael Green, Pearson was the clear choice.
“Phil was clearly the top candidate from a strong field of applicants for his position,” Green said. “His success in Corbett is a testament to the strong leadership he will bring to Woodland High School; we are incredibly excited to have attracted Dr. Pearson to Woodland.”
As Pearson met with WHS staff throughout the interview process, he realized Woodland was where he wanted to be, particularly noting that current principal John Shoup, who is relocating at the end of the school year and has been the school’s principal for 22 years, as an indication of someone who loves where they work by any measure.
“Woodland School District is filled with high-quality individuals who care deeply about the work they’re doing, all the way from the superintendent to the staff and to the students,” Pearson said. “This is a school where I can help build big dreams and aspirations for kids, where I can serve with team members who start every day with their feet on the gas pedal, and where I can learn and grow as a person and professional; what else could a person ask for?”
When he’s not working, Pearson enjoys swimming, biking and hiking.
“I’m also a pretty avid reader of presidential history — history, in general, really, and I’m slowly learning carpentry and woodworking,” he said. “I sneak off to Home Depot occasionally to buy another tool. My favorite is my pneumatic-finish nailer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.