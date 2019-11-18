During the month of October, City of Battle Ground employees organized and participated in a diaper drive to benefit the Battle Ground Adventist Community Services Diaper Bank. The idea for the drive came after Battle Ground Adventist Community Services Director Maury Parrish spoke at a city council meeting about their services and diaper bank. The bank is the only registered diaper bank in Southwest Washington and is a nonprofit group that collects, stores and distributes free diapers to families in need.
After hearing about the need for diapers from Parrish, city employees helped in any way they could. Deputy City Clerk Tamara Gunter coordinated efforts as donations of diapers and baby wipes came in throughout the month. By the end of October, city staff had collected a total of 2,008 diapers and 1,400 baby wipes.
“Most of us were not aware of this need,” diaper drive organizer and City Clerk Kay Kammer said in a news release. “The drive allowed staff to be part of something meaningful and give back to the community.”
Krammer and Gunter delivered the stack of infant products to the diaper bank on Tuesday, Nov. 5. The bank provided 4,000 diapers to families in need during the month of October. To learn more about diaper banks, go to national
