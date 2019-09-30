This past summer, Battle Ground Public Schools brought in a record-breaking number of textbooks to go with its new curriculums. Last spring, BGPS adopted new math curriculum materials district-wide and nearly 9,000 students in the district received the new textbooks this fall.
“Having new curriculum materials will affect the lives of students for years to come,” Allison Tuchardt, Battle Ground’s co-director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment said in a news release. “Updating our learning materials helps bring deeper understanding about the current learning standards and best instructional practices to all of our teachers, which translates into improved learning outcomes for students.”
In addition to new math materials, BGPS also received new textbooks and reading materials for high school health, Washington State History and English Language Arts. The warehouse processed nearly 3,200 new novels and distributed them to high school English classrooms this fall.
To compensate for the large number of new books, warehouse workers also spent the summer crisscrossing the district picking up more than 1,000 boxes of outdated curricula and library books.
“The last year has been the hardest but most gratifying in my 14 years of working at Battle Ground Public Schools,” Carri Kockritz, secretary for Instructional Materials and Circulation, said. “I’m proud of how much our curriculum adoption teams have been able to accomplish this year, as it’s ultimately our students and teachers who benefit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.