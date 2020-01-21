Ridgefield School District officials recognized January employee and students of the month at their regular board of directors meeting Jan. 14.
Lee Ann Young, the January employee of the month for the RSD, is often seen helping students prepare for the rigors of classwork at South Ridge Elementary School. In her last year of educating, Young remains the ever-present sentry she has been in past decades. Arriving early and staying late to organize information for her students, Young creates a “metered environment, providing her students with fair, predictable rewards to keep them focused on their own success.”
Lincoln Stevens is the January student of the month for Ridgefield’s Early Learning Center. Lincoln has a great work ethic in the classroom and he is always trying his best. Along with being a great leader, Lincoln has a kind and respective attitude and is always willing to help others.
Emma Sekidde, a fourth grader, is the student of the month at South Ridge Elementary School. Emma comes to school every day with the drive to do her best and is a wonderful friend to her peers. She is quick to volunteer her time and do what’s right and is an excellent example of what it means to be respectful, responsible and resilient. During the first assembly of the year, Emma organized a group of fourth graders to hand out tokens to students who were demonstrating respectful and responsible assembly behavior.
Third grader Jaxxsun Schmidt is the student of the month at Union Ridge Elementary School due to his significant growth as a student in both academic skills and his participation level in class. Jaxxsun’s support team in school celebrates the adversity that he has overcome as a student. Along with academic success, Jaxxsun has a contagious smile, positive spirit and extra hugs to share.
Alexandra (Ally) Nebeker, a sixth grader, is Sunset Ridge Intermediate School’s student of the month for January. Working hard every single day, Ally pushes herself to do her best at all times and offers to help other students be theirs. Ally is cheerful and friendly to Sunset Ridge staff and peers, is always following classroom expectations and participates in discussions in the classroom.
Eighth grader Kaylee Kirkelie is the student of the month for View Ridge Middle School. Kaylee comes to class ready to learn and always gives a great effort. She is also a helpful, supportive classmate and always contributes positively to her learning environment.
The Ridgefield High School student of the month for January is freshman Emily Trost. In her short time at RHS, Emily has been nominated by four different teachers in three different months and has made an immediate and substantial impact on the staff and students at the high school. “Emily is a very responsible student and brings out the best in her classmates,” one of Emily’s teachers said in a news release. Another teacher described Emily as “an absolute pleasure to have in class and a natural born leader.” In addition to earning straight A’s, Emily is involved in theater and French Club and has completed her bronze award in Girl Scouts. Her interests include theater, math and numbers. Emily hopes to pursue a career in accounting or in the travel industry after graduation.
