In a campaign to promote anti-bullying awareness in schools for National Bullying Prevention Month, students and staff in the Ridgefield School District are showing their support for the cause.
To commemorate October as National Bullying Prevention Month, Ridgefield students pledged their support by signing special anti-bullying banners in school. Along with this, each student received an orange wristband to demonstrate their support against student bullying. Orange is the color that signifies support for students who have been bullied.
This month, in classrooms and planned assemblies in the district, students and staff are learning how kindness, acceptance and inclusion help prevent and put a stop to bullying behavior.
