Kindergarten enrollment for the Battle Ground Public Schools (BGPS) class of 2034 is now open, with orientations beginning the week of May 24.
According to a news release, parents should sign their kids up for enrollment prior to orientation because that serves as a time for parents and their children to get to know the school and learn more about the kindergarten program. Enrolling a child before orientation week helps the district plan for the number of teachers it will need.
What to expect
According to the news release, the district put together a “fun video” with the mascots of BGPS who explain what the children will experience in kindergarten. From getting ready for school and arriving at their building to checking in and arriving at a class to recess and a trip to the nurse’s office. The video can be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=R4d_1fZ r5gE.
Who is eligible
Children who will be five years old by Aug. 31 are eligible to enter kindergarten this fall. Students enrolled in Battle Ground’s full-day kindergarten benefit from the advantages of a developmentally appropriate program, stated the release.
Families can find out which school their child will attend by using the Clark County Property Information Center or by calling (360) 885-6577. Parents will need proof of their child’s birthday (like a birth certificate) and a signed and completed Washington State Certificate of Immunization Status form.
2021-22 school calendar
The release said school will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 1. However, kindergarteners have a staggered start. Enrolled kindergartens are invited to participate in an introductory program that allows small groups of students get acclimated to the school environment, routines, their teacher and classroom. Parents will receive a letter before the start of school about their child’s start day. A list of key dates for the 2021-22 school year, including breaks and holidays, is available online at battlegroundps.org/school-calendars.
Preschool options
Along with kindergarten, BGPS offers preschool options for early learners. Prairie High School and the BGPS Community Education Department offer tuition-based preschool programs for kids between the ages 3-5. Two three-day programs called Tigerland are located on the campus of Captain Strong Primary, and a three-day program is offered at Prairie High School, according to the release. The preschools are designed to prepare early learners for their kindergarten experience. To register for Tigerland, contact community education at (360) 885-6584 or email commed@battlegroundps.org. To register for Prairie Preschool, call (360) 885-5004. The district also offers preschools for children with special needs. To learn more, contact the BGPS Special Services Department at (360) 885-5318. Information about preschool options is available on the district’s preschool webpage at battlegroundps.org/preschool-and-daycare.
