The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington is now accepting nominations for its 2021 Lifetime of Giving Award. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, and more information and the nomination form are available online at cfsww.org/award.
According to a news release, the local grantmaking organization established the award to recognize community members who make significant personal sacrifices throughout their lifetimes to give generously to others. Recipients of the award must live in Southwest Washington and are chosen based on the following criteria:
• Selfless commitment to the welfare of others
• Commendable volunteerism and financial support benefitting local nonprofits
• Exemplary giving of time and self to individuals, groups or communities
• A record of making significant impacts through all available resources
• Advances a culture of giving by encouraging and inspiring others to get involved
The foundation welcomes all applications and aims to ensure that honorees reflect the “care and compassion of people across the region.”
This award is part of the Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards lineup, which is presented during the Community Foundation’s annual celebration. This year, a virtual event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 1. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 1, and can be purchased at cfsww.org.
In addition to the Lifetime of Giving Award, this year's Southwest Washington Philanthropy Awards will also present a Philanthropist of the Year Award, which recognizes and celebrates individuals, foundations and corporations who demonstrate outstanding charitable leadership and serve as exemplars of generosity in our community.
