A group of seventh and eighth grade students at River HomeLink (RHL), an alternative kindergarten through 12th grade school in the Battle Ground Public Schools District, have been working since the beginning of the school year to help tackle a big issue in the airline industry — how to keep the skies safe for planes and their passengers as well as birds.
The students at RHL are exploring solutions to this problem as a part of teacher Kent Graham’s problem-based learning course, a class that has students working both online and in the classroom at RHL.
The dangers of bird strikes among airlines and airports are well documented. The most well-known example of a bird strike is U.S. Airways Flight 1549, known as “The Miracle on the Hudson.” On Jan. 15, 2009, Flight 1549 struck a flock of Canadian geese shortly after taking off from LaGuardia Airport in New York. The plane quickly lost all engine power and, unable to reach any airport, pilot “Sully” Sullenberger made an emergency landing on the Hudson River. All 155 people aboard the flight were rescued by boat.
Students and RHL began their nine-week exploration of the bird strike problem by studying Flight 1549 and analyzing data about the prevalence of bird strikes nationwide. Following the research, the class took a field trip to Portland International Airport to hear from multiple experts on bird strikes. The students met with Portland International Airport Operations Manager Sterling Kesler, Horizon Airlines pilot Darin Chung, Port of Portland Environmental Specialist Nick Atwell and several other members of the Port of Portland.
All of the experts the class met with stressed the importance of protecting local ecosystems and explained how technology has improved their practices in helping to make airports safer for passengers and wildlife.
“Engaging with professionals who are working in the fields we’re studying in the classroom makes for a unique, authentic learning experience for students,” Graham said in a news release. “Seeing the work of experts up close and in person helps students connect conceptual learning with the real world.”
The bird strike project consisted of four modules to teach students. In the first module, RHL students were introduced to the project challenge and thought about what they would need to know to accomplish the task of keeping birds, airplanes and humans safe from bird strikes. Students worked in pairs or small groups to analyze data from the National Wildlife Strike Database to determine how big of a problem bird strikes are locally.
In the next module, students focused on habitats, food chains, trophic levels and the cycling of matter and energy. Students assessed which habitat attracts birds into a given airpace. In the third module, students were introduced to general wildlife management and region-specific strategies to prevent bird strikes. At this stage, students began to develop a wildlife hazard management planning tool.
Students wrapped up the fourth and final stage of the project earlier this month as RHL students showcased what they learned by presenting to their peers and community members. Several experts from the Portland International Airport visited the school on Oct. 25 to serve as panelists.
“This project is a lot of work, but also a lot of fun for students,” Graham said in the release. “The students respond very well to being challenged, and I have been impressed by the enthusiasm and initiative they’ve shown.”
