North County resident Deborah Cromer is celebrating the anniversary of her children’s book, Gnomers Corner. Published in mid-October of 2019, Gnomers Corner is a book inspired by nature and healthy food. The book is about gardening, plants and the lessons and challenges life has to offer.
It was inspired by Cromer’s time in a garden behind a house in Amboy. Cromer said the garden was her “sanctuary” during a hard time in her life, and writing about the garden was her way of “recycling bad energy into something good.”
While out watering and taking care of her garden, Cromer began to take pictures of the plants and started writing Gnomers Corner after paying attention to all the little things that happen in the life of a garden. From the lows such as unwanted visits from slugs and rabbits that eat your food, and the highs of seeing a zucchini or cherry tomato grow, a garden experiences a life of its own. Cromer said she was “fascinated” with the life of a garden, seeing her plants sprout and finding recipes to cook her home grown food in. Throughout her process, Cromer learned a lot about gardening and wanted to share that knowledge with younger children.
“I learned that some plants are friends and others fight. I learned that you couldn’t put certain plants next to each other and the different soils each plant requires,” she said. “I wanted to make this a teaching book.”
Gnomers Corner is Cromer’s first foray into children’s literature. For over 40 years, Cromer has written poetry for every emotion life has to offer. She began writing poetry at the age of 13 as a way to “help her transition from youth to adulthood.” Once she began to write, Cromer realized she had a knack for rhyming words and couldn’t write any other way.
“I just kept writing. Wherever I was at, whoever I was with,” she said.
Cromer said she was fascinated with the impact a poem could make on the world and mentioned English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s poem “The Cry of the Children.” Browning’s poem, published in 1842, condemned child labor and helped bring about child-labor reforms in the 19th century.
“I was fascinated by that,” Cromer said. “The fact that someone could write a poem and make such a massive impact on the world.”
According to Cromer, her family is a well of writing talent. She is distantly related to Barrett Browning, and her husband, Robert Browning, her paternal grandmother spent time writing poetry in magazines and more.
“There’s a lot of writing talent in the family and I keep going forward with it,” Cromer said, mentioning that writing also gives her a hobby and keeps her busy.
Over the years, Cromer’s poetry has won her many awards in various writing circles and critics groups. Cromer said she was “having a blast” sending her poetry to many different groups and receiving the awards was “novelty” for her. However, the more positive response her writings garnered, the more she wrote. In the future, she hopes to publish a book of her poetry so everyone can read it.
As for Gnomers Corner, Cromer said she has been “hiding” copies of the book all over the Battle Ground area to get the word out about it.
“I’m planting seeds by placing these books here and there,” she said, mentioning that a small article in the New York Times was “water and sunshine.” “That’s how gardens grow.”
Cromer’s book can be purchasded online at authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/801923-gnomers-corner. It is available in hardcover, paperback and e-book formats.
