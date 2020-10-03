Four Battle Ground Public Schools students were recently recognized as Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Alexander Forstrom, Oliva Ledbury and Gabrielle Steinbrenner, of Battle Ground High School, and Zane Grevstad, of Prairie High School, are among 34,000 students nationwide to be recognized as Commended Students. A Letter of Commendation from the National Merit Scholarship Program and the schools is being presented to the students via email and in the form of a physical certificate sent by mail.
The 34,000 students being recognized are among a group of over 1.5 million that took the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship qualifying tests in 2019.
“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” a spokesperson for National Merit Scholarship Program said in a news release. “These students represent a valuable national resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”
— The Reflector
