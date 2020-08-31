As we prepare to enter a new school year remotely amid the pandemic, we continue to celebrate and honor the class of 2020;
Below are graduates of La Center High School:
Isabella Rose Abbott, Wilohm David-Ellery Allen, Nicholas Timothy Bailey, Hunter Christopher Ball, Parker Allen Ball, Abigail Sue Banholzer, Lindsey Erin Barsness, Aaron Edward Blanshan, Amadee Louise Bliven, Joseph Thomas Bork, Kaitlin Casey Boyle, Kiersten Renae Brightbill, Rachel Ann Brockway, Alison Noelle Brown, Nicolas Benjamin Budke, Beau Garrett Castleberry, Skylar Mikkail Catania, Sophia Gene Clinton, Wyatt Oden Coiteux, Ian James Crocker, Hailey Mae Dangler, Edward John Darienzo, Tobey James Deemer, Hannah Elizabeth DeLong, Noah Tiernan Denley, Rosalie Sariah Dixon, Abigail Ruth Dolezal, Ethen David Doyle, Jessica Ann Eavenson, Hunter Jeremy Eugene Ecklund, Amanda Blake Edwards, Mia Jean Edwards, Alison Nicole England, Kiera Emilie Faul, Sean Patrick Fox, Maximus Orion Fray, Audrey Lorraina Freeman, Riley Dale Galster, Aimee Renee Gatter, Isabelle Marie Grimes, Hailey Marie Grotte, Trevor Wilson Gunderson, Chad David Hall, Lydia Dorothy Heidegger, Brooke Rose Henson, Abbigale Ruth Heriford, Darci Lynae Hiivala, Dayna Rae Hines, Josiah David Hodges, Cedric James Hubler, Katelynn Bryann Hurley, Taylor Kennedy Huston-Allen, Bobby Juaquin Jimenez, Ceanna Marie Johnston, Jessica Kathleen Johnson, Sydney Jane Johnson, Drew ElizabethKangas, Tanner Lee Kendall, Zoe Amara Kinney, Samuel Morgan Kitchel, WilliamFrank Wharton Koenig, Maija Helen Kuoppala, Shelby Jane Kysar, Owen WIlliam LaSalata, Katherine Jean Leslie, Mitchell John Leslie, Jackson Wren Lester, Natasha Renee Lewis, StevenCole Lewis, Alyssa Michele Lincoln, AngelaLynn Lindberg, Ashley Marge Lindberg, Hunter Jordan Mallicoat, Anet Grace Martin, Consuelo Anita Martinez, Roselynn Trinity Martin, Janell Joy McDaniels, Connor Andrew Meade, Maxson Winfield Muffett, Rhett William Muonio, Katie Elizabeth Nelson, Collin Michael Newberry, Evan Gregory Norris, Timothy Chase Paris, William Neusom Phillips, Lindsay Renee Preiss, Brayden Nile Qualman, Kylee Noel Rayevich-Coe, Makai Isaac Rivers, Clay Owen Roberts, Dalton Shane Robideau, Madison Sage Rose, Alyvia Johneil Rubadue, Hannah Paige Runyon, Sidney May Schmidt, Andrew James Scott, Garett WIlliam Shapovalov, Brian Christopher Simensen, Laurel Joy Simmons, Rebekah Mae-Rose Skufca, Evan Lee Smith, Carter Allan Sullivan, Aaron Timothy Sundahl, Justin Riley Surdam, Trystahn Michael Turner, Robert Richard Tyrrell, Kaiya Brooklynn Villines, Wyatt Dean Webberley, Kevin Eugene White, Sam Thomas Wilmot, Aquinnah Rian Wiseman, Lewis Mikel Wozniak, Andrew Yelizavetskiy and TristanEdward York
