More than 500 creative works are on virtual display to celebrate Battle Ground Public Schools’ 61st annual District Art Show.
The art show celebrates the work of student artists from every grade level in the district. Pieces on display include 3D sculptures, ceramics, drawings, digital art, photography and paintings. The event was founded in 1959 by the late Bob Peck, who taught art classes and shaped the art program at Battle Ground High School for more than 37 years before he retired. He collaborated with Battle Ground city librarian Florence Rieck to share students’ artistic talents with the community.
The District Art Show has morphed and grown over its 61-year history and is still a favorite event for students, parents, teachers and community members. This year, due to the public health crisis and school building closures, BGPS is presenting the show in a virtual format. The district also added a Remote Learning category to showcase student artwork that has been completed at home since school buildings closed.
Allison Tuchardt, Peck's daughter and a Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, is excited to be able to share students' creative works in a virtual format and see her father's legacy continue.
She collaborated with the district's art teachers and communications department to develop the virtual format.
"It's important that we continue this tradition, even in this challenging environment," Tuchardt said in a news release. "Not only are we honoring the creative talents of our students, but we are also demonstrating to them that we can persevere in spite of obstacles."
The pieces are on display by category online at battlegroundps.org/district-art-show/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.