In a normal year, cheerleaders at Ridgefield High School raise the spirits of the Spudders at sporting events. This year, they came up with a way to entertain themselves and collectively raise the spirits of teammates while everyone is stuck at home due to the pandemic with a game of “yard sign tag.”
The game started as a way for cheerleaders to continue interacting socially while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols. The team had two yard signs made with the words “Tag, You’re It!” along with a picture of the Spudder mascot and school colors. They played by circulating the signs from yard to yard among the varsity and junior varsity cheerleaders until everyone had been “tagged.”
According to a release from the district, the game started just before winter break with cheer coaches Alyssa Tomillo and Anja Felton starting the fun. The coaches and the Spudder mascot posed for a kickoff photo, then distributed the signs to the yards of the first two cheerleaders.
Each cheerleader who found a sign in their yard posted a picture on the Band app so others could see they had been tagged. Then that person had to find a cheerleader who hadn’t been tagged yet, and get the sign to their yard. The signs moved quickly from house to house, and the stream of photos got longer and longer. They had a great time tracking the yard signs’ progress and sneaking into each other's yards to post it for someone new.
“It was a fun way for us to work together as a team, even when we couldn’t be together in person,” Tomillo said in the release. “The team enjoyed it so much they’re hoping the game continues with other groups. So keep an eye out for more yard sign tag.”
