The Battle Ground Public Schools’ Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Cindy Arnold was recently selected as the Outstanding CTE Administrator of the Year by the Washington Association for Career and Technical Education.
Arnold was nominated by other CTE Directors from the Southwest Washington region. An awards committee made up of CTE directors representing each area throughout the state select the winners from the nominees.
"Cindy's hard work and efforts have grown many programs," BGPS Superintendent Mark Ross said in a news release. "What impresses me the most is that she's never satisfied with the status quo. She wants to make sure Battle Ground has the most relevant and successful programs for our students, and Cindy is respected across the region."
