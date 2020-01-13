Business leadership group Identity Clark County has appointed John Dombroski and George Martin to its board of directors.
Dombroski, the local owner and operator of the Chick-fil-A restaurant in east Vancouver, employs 75 at his current restaurant and is actively pursuing a second Vancouver location in 2020. He is active in community engagement, including partnering with school districts, nonprofits and special events. Dombroski is a veteran and a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in political science.
Martin is vice president and relationship manager for Banner Bank. He previously developed a commercial loan portfolio for Riverview Bank, and has experience with Key Bank, U.S. Bank and Washington Mutual. Martin was a U.S. Army officer at Fort Riley, Kansas. He has a master’s degree in business administration from New York University and a degree in political science from Loyola University.
The organization also reconfirmed Peter Seeley, vice president of Alliant, as a director. It also appointed to its executive committee Esther Liu of LSW Architects and Tyson Fuehrer of Biggs Insurance.
Identity Clark County is a 26-year-old business advocacy organization comprised of influential business leaders that together strive to build a better community. The privately funded organization maintains an office in Vancouver and a lobbying presence in Olympia.
— Identity Clark County
