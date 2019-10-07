At the Union Ridge Elementary School Library, a special section located between I Spy and Spiderman highlights and features books that are written by kids. Some of the books are written by classes at Union Ridge, while others are from other places.
Last year, each class at Union Ridge created its own book, written and illustrated by students. From kindergarten to fourth grade, each student had a page to complete in a book to eventually be bound and entered into the library catalog.
In addition to the class books, librarian Jubilee Roth said students are welcome to create their own stories or write books of any genre, and the library will “publish” to book by adding it to the collection.
“It’s a great way to challenge students,” Roth said. “Kids love to read books written by their peers. It gives them an authentic audience, kids reading work by other kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.