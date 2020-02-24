Officials in the Ridgefield School District officials recognized the February Employee and Students of the Month at their regular Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
School counselor of Sunset Ridge Intermediate School Kayla Mitchell was selected as Employee of the Month for the Ridgefield School District. Adhering to the American School Counselors Association’s school counseling model, Mitchell provides dynamic and comprehensive school counseling services school-wide as well as in small groups and in support of individual students on a daily basis.
Mitchell coordinated the delivery of bullying prevention lessons in September and October of 2019 in delivering the Second Step social emotional learning curriculum. She runs multiple small groups focused on providing targeted skill instruction to support students in acquiring the skills they need for school success and meets with individual students every day. Kayla oversees fifth and sixth grade student leadership, meeting with this group weekly to develop leadership skills, create informative and engaging monthly assemblies and identify ways to include all students, such as the New Student Welcoming Committee. This year is Mitchell’s second year in the Ridgefield School District.
Charlotte Halligan is the February Student of the Month at the Early Learning Center. Charlotte is a positive and friendly example for her peers in preschool and always comes to school with a big smile. As a curious and eager learner, Charlotte is an important and valued member of the learning community at the Early Learning Center.
Natalie Green, a fourth grader, is the Student of the Month at South Ridge Elementary School. According to a news release, Natalie is a conscientious student who always makes sure her class’ books are returned ahead of the time it’s due back to the library, even if it means doing it after school. Along with this, Natalie is kind to her peers and helps them out when they can’t find what they’re looking for in the library. As an avid reader, Natalie is a go-to for students that need a book recommendation. Over the last two years, Natalie has grown into a student that exemplifies what Ridgefield School District is all about: kindness, a willingness to help others and a desire to do one’s best.
Nolan Proctor, a kindergartener, is the Student of the Month for Union Ridge Elementary School. Nolan strives to do his best on his work and is always first to offer to help clean up, run notes or other helpful tasks. With an upbeat personality, Nolan is kind, helpful and considerate to his classmates and exemplified the “Three R’s” – respectful, resilient and responsible.
Sixth grader Marin Fitzgerald was selected for Sunset Ridge Intermediate School. Marin works to be the best student and friend she can be and is inclusive and respectful to everybody. She chooses her words carefully to build others up in a genuine manner. In the classroom, she is a positive, engaged and active learner who strives for quality no matter how difficult the challenge.
Eighth grader Olivia Matters is the student of the month for View Ridge Middle School. Coming to class every day with a great attitude makes Olivia enjoyable to be around for everyone. She works through things with great detail and a full effort. The news release stated how Olivia has amazing work ethic and positivity.
The Student of the Month at Ridgefield High School didn’t fall far from the family tree. Tegan Peterson, a junior, was selected as the Student of the Month a year after her mom was employee of the month in 2019. Tegan is described by staff members as an exceptional student who is helpful and kind and always exemplifies the “three R’s.” She has been nominated for Student of the Month five times by four different staff members and carries a perfect 4.0 GPA. She is involved in National Honor Society, Leo Club, Ambassadors, choir and jazz choir and theater. She is also a member of the varsity soccer team, which placed third at state this fall. Tegan was in the cast of “Chicago,” and plans to audition for the high school’s musical production of Cinderella in the spring. Along with this, she placed third in RHS’ recent Poetry Out Loud competition. After high school, Tegan plans to study math or physics and is considering a career as an actuary.
