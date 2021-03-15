When Union Ridge Elementary School first grade teacher Shandel Oderman asked her students to write persuasive letters asking for something they wanted, one student’s request was different than expected.
Most of the time, you can expect a lot of cute letters asking for puppies, toys and beach trips. However, Zuri Jones-Morales asked if she could help the homeless, and Roseaurs grocery store in Ridgefield is working to make that a reality.
“Dear Mom and Dad, I want to help the homeless because I think it is right to help all the homeless,” Jones-Morales wrote in her letter. “You may say no because it cost a lot of money. I promise to start a business and help a lot of people. Remember when I donated my toys? I will feel proud of myself when I can help the homeless. Love, Zuri.”
According to a news release, Oderman and her student teacher Brianna Lewellen had already planned a community display of class letters to recognize the hard work of students. The teachers brought Jones-Morales’ letter to Rosauers and asked if they could help, and the grocery store agreed to sponsor a food drive for the Ridgefield Family Resource Center and display the student’s letters in the food court.
According to the press release, Rosauers shoppers can purchase a grocery gift card at checkout to donate to the Ridgefield Family Resource Center. They will be collecting the donations as long as the letter display is up and all of the donations will go directly toward purchasing food and supplies for those in need.
Jones-Morales’ mother Shanel Jones was not surprised to read the letter, the release said.
“She has always been a helper and loves to lead,” Jones said. “I’ve tried to teach all my kiddos that no matter what we’re going through, there is always someone else that is going through much more.”
Jones took her daughter to Rosauers so she could purchase the very first donated gift card.
In addition to her own donation, Zuri was very excited that her letter might inspire others to help. “I just knew that it was right,” she said. “It is right to help others that are homeless because they might be freezing and starving. We should always help others.”
Donations can also be mailed directly to the Ridgefield Family Resource Center by making a check out to the Ridgefield School District with RFRC/Zuri’s Project on the memo line. Mail checks to RFRC, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield, WA, 98642.
