Officials in the Ridgefield School District recognized the January Employee and Students of the Month at the regular board of directors meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Officials recognized Jody Harris, a preschool teacher at the Ridgefield Early Learning Center, as Employee of the Month. According to a news release from the district, her love and enjoyment of watching children learn and grow. Children run to greet her every morning and always want to be with her “just a little bit longer” at the end of the day. Harris arrives early and puts in extra time and effort and takes the initiative to offer her help to peers, families and children in meaningful ways.
Magnolia Gomez was selected as January’s Student of the Month for the Ridgefield Early Learning Center. Magnolia is a hard worker in everything they do in class, including writing her name, drawing, doing craft and learning the American Sign Language alphabet. She is friendly to everyone and is always the first to help people with what they need. Along with this, Magnolia ensures all toys are cleaned up, whether she is playing with them or not and is always happy and excited to be with her friends and take part in activities.
First grader Benjamin Elder was honored as Student of the Month at South Ridge Elementary School. Benjamin comes into the virtual classroom each and every day ready to learn and exemplifies the “Three R’s” of being respectful, responsible and resilient. He is also positive and encourages others during shared learning times and is focused during group learning in Google Classroom. Always challenging himself to learn more, Benjamin is eager to take on any new challenge presented to him.
Archer Chewning, a third grader, was selected at Union Ridge Elementary School. During the nominating process, Archer’s name came to mind when his teacher thought about students that go above and beyond to help in the classroom. Archer participates in every Zoom activity and works hard to complete his assignments on time. He finishes his schoolwork at the beginning of each day so he can work on fun projects in class such as creating how-to videos. Even when he’s done with his work, Archer willingly comes back to Zoom in the afternoon just so he can help classmates who are struggling. The news release said it “is an honor to watch him continue to grow as a hardworking, compassionate and creative student.”
Fifth grader Elijah Ayon was selected at Sunset Ridge Intermediate School. According to the news release, Elijah has been successful with remote learning and has been responsible and attended every single Zoom meeting. He completes every assignment and puts great effort into his work.
Hannah Edwards, a seventh grader, is the Student of the Month at View Ridge Middle School. Hannah is an excellent student, is always positive and has an “amazing attitude.” Hannah gives 100 percent of her efforts all the time and encourages others in class. . Hannah comes to class with her camera and microphone on, ready to interact with her teacher and peers. She is a leader in break-out rooms and asks good questions throughout lessons. Hannah is one of only a few students who reaches out to learn how life is going with everyone else in class. “She is a bright light during these darker times, and she is very appreciated” the release said.
Sophomore Bella Anderson-Colon received the honors of Student of the Month at Ridgefield High School. Bella is a student who does as much for others as she does for herself. According to the release, Bella’s daily goal is “to do whatever I can to make sure everyone is smiling.” Bella also said she loves school, enjoys helping others and participates in her church youth group and worship team. She hopes to become a counselor after graduating high school.
