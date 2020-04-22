Woodland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Green this week reminded parents they are not expected to be teachers but rather coaches.
“You’re not alone,” Green said in a letter to parents. “These are challenging times for parents, students and teachers alike.”
In his letter, Green shared ways the district is working with parents to help children through the process of transitioning to remote learning.
“Please let me assure you that while we do want students to be engaged, we do not expect parents to serve the role of ‘teachers,’” he said. “Rather, we want you to view yourselves as ‘cheerleaders’ and ‘coaches’ — encouraging, guiding and providing the right conditions for your children to be successful.”
The Woodland Public Schools teaching staff is teaching and supporting local children remotely. Green and the district gave a few tips on how parents can help their children during changes in learning due to COVID-19 pandemic.
• If possible, provide a dedicated space for your child to learn. Having a consistent environment, whether a bedroom, kitchen table or some other place where distractions can be limited is important to help students focus.
• Provide a structure or schedule so your child knows what is expected each day. The district encourages parents to work directly with teachers to develop an effective schedule.
• Seek regular information from your child’s teacher on your child's progress.
Each school in the district has provided a dedicated webpage where parents can find more information about how to ensure students are connecting with their teachers.
Grades K-4: woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/elementary-expected-learning
Grades 5-8: woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/middle-school-learning-expectations
Woodland High School: woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/high-school-expected-learning
TEAM High School: woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/team-expected-learning
Lewis River Academy: woodlandschools.org/o/district/page/LRA-expected-learning
“You are not alone in supporting your child’s learning. We encourage you to lean on your child’s teachers to serve as their primary teacher. If you are not getting the support you feel you and your child need, please reach out to your child’s school principal,” Green said. “Additionally, please feel free to reach out to me directly at supt@woodlandschools.org”
