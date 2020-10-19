Local author Paul Nourigat recently donated 225 sets of his five-book series “Marvels of Money for Kids” to the Meals 4 Kids program, a subsidiary of the Meals on Wheels People. Volunteer drivers are set to deliver one book each week for the next five weeks to families served by the program. The books provide insight to the fundamentals of money management in a fun way using stories. According to a news release, the books are used in homes, schools, libraries and community centers around the United States.
Funded by the Portland Children’s Levy, the Meals 4 Kids program provides home delivery of culturally-appropriate, nutritious dinners to families in need. Children up to the age of 18 and their caregivers who live in the City of Portland are eligible to receive services if the family income is 185 percent of the federal poverty level or lower.
Nourigat is a Portland business consultant and has authored nine financial and life success books for kids, teens and young adults over the past ten years.
“We’re experiencing an unthinkable educational and social gap that distance-learning will only partially fill. My wife Lisa and I are donating 7,500 books to help fill that gap for local kids and their families who lack connectivity and the resources enjoyed by others,” he said in a news release. “We’ve specifically sought collaborations with efficient and high caliber community organizations, and are thrilled that Meals on Wheels People will expediently get 1,250 books into kids’ hands. Their commitment to deliver a book a week for five consecutive weeks, alongside their Meals 4 Kids deliveries, will bring an anticipatory and paced learning experience for kids. This will also help their parents, by providing engaging printed, off-line media for the kids that is packed with healthy life skills lessons.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.