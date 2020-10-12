Executive Director of Business Services for the Ridgefield School District Paula McCoy recently received the prestigious designation of a Certified School Business Official (CBSO). The certificate was awarded by the Washington Association of School Business Officials (WASBO) on Sept. 24.
Recipients of professional certification with WASBO must adhere to high standards of education, experience, competency and ethics in the performance of their position as a school businesses professional in management and administration.
“I am very appreciative of the collaboration with my fellow school business colleagues around the state who have mentored me over the last several years,” McCoy said in a news release. “Most of all, I am grateful to be a part of the Ridgefield School District team. The success of my work is due in large part to their support. I can’t imagine working alongside a more enthusiastic and dedicated staff.”
— The Reflector
