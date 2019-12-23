Three teachers in the Ridgefield School District became nationally board certified earlier this month.
Sheila Davis, a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teacher at View Ridge Middle School, is now board-certified in career and technical education/early adolescence through young adulthood. Courtney Thompson, an English language arts teacher at View Ridge Middle School, received certification in English language arts and early adolescence. Chelsea Tipton, a third grade teacher at South Ridge Elementary, became certified in literacy, reading-language arts and early and middle childhood.
Qualifying for National Board Certification is rigorous. To earn the designation, teachers must engage in a four-part application process that includes a skills test, a portfolio demonstrating their ability to build classroom lessons tailored for individual students, a video showcasing interactions with students and a self-reflection on their teaching
This year, Ridgefield School District was also recognized by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards as one of 81 school districts across the country working to promote student learning. These districts were named National Board Accomplished Districts for having 20 percent or more of their teachers who are National Board Certified.
“The focus of National Board certification is always on student learning,” Deb Ortner, the district’s teacher on special assignment for elementary professional development, said in a news release. “I’m proud to be a part of a district that holds the National Board Certification program in high regard and understands the impact that a National Board Certified teacher has on his/her students.”
