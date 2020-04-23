Woodland Middle School honored as state-recognized school for second year in a row

The state of Washington has recognized Woodland Middle School for making great strides to improve outcomes for students by closing gaps and demonstrating growth and achievement for the second year in a row as part of the Washington School Recognition Program.
The middle school was also recognized during the inaugural year of the recognition system, making the 2020 recognition a repeat.
According to a news release, Woodland Public Schools has the highest growth rate of student learning across all grades when compared to all school districts in both Clark and Cowlitz counties. During the 2018-19 school year, more than 51 percent of students in the district experience high growth in mathematics, compared to the state average of about 34 percent. Along with mathematics, just over 49 percent of Woodland students experience high growth in English language arts compared to the state average of 33.6 percent.
“The entire staff of Woodland Public Schools focuses on providing the best educational opportunities for our community's children,” Superintendent Michael Green said. “The results of this dedicated work shows in our students’ test results and in our schools being recognized for their performance by the state.”
State Recognized Schools are selected by the Washington State Board of Education, Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.
“The teachers, staff and students of Woodland Middle School have now demonstrated for two years straight their hard work teaching and learning,” Green said. “This recognition acknowledges the incredible dedication of all of Woodland Public Schools’ staff to provide an excellent education for our community’s children.”
The new approach to recognition recognizes schools making gains in targeted areas as well as those on a path toward overall improvement in achievement and growth. By using three different pathways to recognition, the state seeks to identify schools serving as exemplars of growth and achievement.
The three pathways include:
Closing gaps — Schools previously identified for support as a result of the Every Student Succeeds Act that demonstrate substantial improvement with low-performing student groups.
Growth — Schools making the largest annual gains on the Washington School Improvement Framework (WSIF) where the gap between the highest and lowest performing students groups is narrowing.
Achievement — Schools achieving the highest English language arts and math proficiency, high school graduation rate and school quality and student success measures while also meeting the performance requirements of the WSIF.
To see the list of schools receiving School Recognition Awards or to learn more about the new school recognition system, visit the State Board of Education’s website: https://www.sbe.wa.gov/2018-19-school-recognition-program
