A $10,000 grant awarded to the Battle Ground Education Foundation (BGEF) will help high school students who are at risk for not graduating because they need to cover living expenses. The grant, given by the Price Foundation, will kickstart the Earn and Learn program in Battle Ground Public Schools (BGPS).
The Earn and Learn program supports student workers at BGPS by connecting them to local employers that can provide work-based learning opportunities and flexibility. The program is set to be built into the Battle Ground Public Schools’ Family and Community Resource Center.
“We have several local businesses lined up to participate,” Lydia Sanders, the family resource services coordinator for BGPS said. “Now we can train people to work with these kids and support them on their journey to stay in school and be gainfully employed.”
