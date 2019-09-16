Clark County Community Services is seeking survey responses about housing needs in the community. The confidential survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete and all community members outside Vancouver city limits are encouraged to complete the survey. The survey is up through Thursday, Oct. 31 a surveymonkey.com/r/2020Conplan.
Clark County Community Services is required to submit a five-year plan to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan is responsible for describing the needs and priority areas for program dollars to be used in Clark County.
For more information contact Samantha Whitley, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver 98666-5000, 564.397.7842 or samantha.whit
