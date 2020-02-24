Growing up in the Texas panhandle, Ava Wilson found herself wanting to “find adventure in life.” After 58 years of marriage and nearly a lifetime later, Wilson finds inspiration for her books in not only her own experiences, but the true history of others.
“In my books, I have one character that I carry through them all,” Wilson said. “Her name is Rosalie Evans and she owns a rare bookstore in Portland.”
In her books, Evans finds memorabilia in rare books she takes in for the bookstore. It’s an experience Wilson relates to as she and her husband, Dan, owned a bookstore selling rare and antique titles in the small fishing village of Seldovia, Alaska. While the bookstore carried new and old books alike, Wilson found comfort in the older ones on the shelf and the personal items they sometimes carried.
“Usually an old photo or a quick scribble of notes,” she said.
From an old picture to a journal entry, nothing is short of a story Wilson can tell. She uses real life inspiration to write historical fiction that takes place all over the United States.
“The characters are fiction,” she said. “But I try to get emotions from real experiences.”
In her first collection of stories, “The Driftwood Diaries,” Wilson tells the stories of three women. In the first story, Marie, a young abused wife, details her escape to Kodiak Island in Alaska during the 1950s. Wilson likes to write about the wild expanse of Alaska, where she spent a large majority of her life fishing, writing and owning Lost Horizon Books.
“We spent some time on Kodiak Island hunting, and that’s how I know a lot about what it’s like to be up there,” she said, explaining how she uses these experiences to showcase “real” emotions in her characters. “I used my real experience of being scared in the wilderness and how I felt about it all.”
The second story in her first collection follows Susan, who writes a diary about following her husband from post-Civil War Missouri to the grass prairies of Texas during the 1870s. While the characters are made up, Wilson pulled her ideas from a journal her aunt wrote while she was moving from Missouri to Texas.
“She was quite good at describing what they all went through (as a pioneer family moving across the country),” Wilson said. “She really gave me a lot of information about it all.”
In the final installment of “The Driftwood Diaries,” Wilson writes about Rosalie Evans’ mother herself and her experiences living in the Great Depression.
“I used a lot of the information and stories my mom told me about the Depression when I was growing up,” Wilson said about her inspiration for the final short story.
Along with “The Driftwood Diaries,” Wilson has penned many other short stories and has published three other books over the past couple of years. She has won many awards for her work as a member for the Central Oregon Writers Guild. She now lives in Amboy where she finds historical inspiration in her everyday life.
“There’s so much history up there,” she said. “I joined the historical society and we have a book club. There, I get to talk to them about all the history of the area. It’s such a different history from Alaska but it’s still history.”
Wilson is currently working on another collection of short stories that she hopes to have published in the next year.
“I’m going to put all my short stories, some old and some new, into a book,” she said, mentioning how short stories are her favorite to write.
Wilson explained how her work with the Central Oregon Writers Guild helped her condense her stories and become a better writer.
“They limited stories to 1,200 words, so you had to get every element of the story in that word count,” she said. “That was very good work for me and really helped me with my novels.”
Wilson said the hardest part about writing for her is creating more to the story than one specific scene.
“I usually have a start and an idea but sometimes that scene doesn’t appear until two-thirds of the way into the book,” Wilson explained. “So I have to craft it up to that point.”
In her most recent book, “The Legacy,” Wilson tells the story of Rosalie Evans exploring the history of her DNA.
“Our family had our DNA done and we had all sorts of surprises in our DNA,” she said. “So I thought people would enjoy reading about the history of Rosalie.”
All of Wilson’s books were self-published through Gorham Printing in Centralia. The business helped her with her covers and getting the book out.
“They’ve done every one of my books,” Wilson said. “They’re great.”
Along with print copies, Wilson’s books are available as e-books on Amazon. You can find physical copies of her writing at Literary Leftovers in Battle Ground or from Wilson herself at Facebook.com/avawilsonauthor.
Those who want to meet Wilson and get their book signed can join her for a book-signing event at Literary Leftovers on Saturday, April 25, at 2 p.m.
